Google Play Console listing shows Vivo X100s Pro with Dimensity 9300, 16GB RAM

Vivo X100s Pro has appeared on the Google Play Console database recently. According to the listing, the device comes with 16GB RAM. Interestingly, based on the details shown, it could be deduced that it would have the Dimensity 9300 SoC.

The Vivo X100s is one of the expected devices in the X100 series. Thankfully, we no longer have to wait to hear about the essential details about it as it has appeared on Google Play Console recently.

The listing confirms that the model has the designed PD2324 model number, allowing us to easily distinguish its identity in case it appears in certifications in the future. The listing doesn’t directly specify the ship it is using but mentions that it is powered by “MediaTek MT6989.” Based on past reports, we can confidently say that the said SoC refers to Dimensity 9300 with Mali G720 GPU.

In other sections, the listing reveals that the handheld will offer 16GB of RAM and that it will run on Android 14. It can also be seen that the device gets a 1260 x 2800 screen, although we are currently clueless about the other details of its display.

Ultimately, the listing shows the image of the Vivo X100s Pro, which seems to be significantly similar to the X100. It comes with a huge camera module in the back, which houses the lenses and the flash, while its front sports a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Aside from this, the image suggests that the phone could receive a curved display with thin bezels.

via