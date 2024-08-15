Vivo X200, Oppo Find X8 series reportedly coming in October

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed that the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 series are scheduled to debut in October.

DCS made the claim on Weibo, saying that the upcoming Vivo and Oppo lineups would be launched earlier than the Xiaomi 15 series. The news follows an earlier comment from the tipster, who also revealed that Dimensity 9400-armed smartphones could launch way earlier than those who are set to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

As reported in the past, the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 series models are set to be the first devices to be equipped with the Dimensity 9400 chip. However, the Ultra model in the Oppo Find X8 lineup could use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. According to an Oppo product manager, the Find X8 Ultra will also have a 6000mAh battery, a thin body, and an IP68 rating.

As for the X200 series, a leak involving the vanilla X200 model revealed that it would have a 1.5K flat display with narrow bezels, Vivo’s self-developed imaging chip, an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP triple camera system with a periscope telephoto unit sporting a 3x optical zoom.

Via