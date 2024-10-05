Leaker: Execs ‘persuaded’ to bring X200 price range to CN¥4K price range; Ultra model to cost CN¥5.5K

Ahead of the approaching arrival of the Vivo X200 series, the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the possible price range of the devices. According to the account, the two lower models will be somewhere around CN¥4,000, while the X200 Ultra will be offered for about CN¥5,500.

Vivo will be announcing the X200 series in China on October 14. After some official teasers from the company, recent leaks have confirmed that the entire X200 series will share the same design details. These are not the only highlights about the lineup this week, though, as Digital Chat Station himself has shared the price range of the models.

The X200 series is rumored to include the vanilla X200, the X200 Pro, and the X200 Pro Mini. The models are expected to get some major improvements over their predecessors, especially in the processor. According to earlier reports, the series will use the yet-to-be-annoucned MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. The change in the chip caused rumors that there will be a price hike in the devices using the said component, but DCS suggests that this will not be the case in the X200 series.

In his post, despite not naming the models, it is suggested that the X200 models will be priced around CN¥4,000. The account earlier claimed that it could hit up to CN¥5,000 but later reduced the range to CN¥4,000. According to the post, “executives have been persuaded,” leading to the change. If true, this means the upcoming X200 series will still be priced in the same range as its predecessor despite the new components that will be introduced. As per leaks, the standard Vivo X200 would have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a flat 6.78″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED with narrow bezels, Vivo’s self-developed imaging chip, an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP triple camera system with a periscope telephoto unit sporting a 3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, DCS notes in a separate post that the X200 Ultra will be priced differently from its siblings. This is somewhat expected as it is deemed the top model in the lineup. According to the post, unlike the other X200 devices, the X200 Ultra will have a price tag of around CN¥5,500. The phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a quad-camera setup with three 50MP sensors + a 200MP periscope.

