Vivo X200 series reportedly getting new models with 1.5K, 2K display resolutions in 2025

A leaker claims that the Vivo X200 series will welcome two more additions to the family next year. According to the account, the phones will come with 1.5K and 2K display resolutions.

The X200 series is now available in China and will soon be released to more markets. The vanilla X200 and X200 Pro models are currently available for pre-order in Malaysia.

While we are still waiting for confirmation on whether the X200 Pro Mini will also be offered globally, tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibbo claimed that there would be two new additions to the lineup next year. According to the leaker, the two models will boast 1.5K and 2K display resolutions, with one having a straight screen and a curved display for the other phone. The phones’ names, however, are not divulged.

The addition of more models in the X200 series is not entirely a surprise, as its predecessor was also expanded after its initial debut. To recall, Vivo first unveiled the X100 and X100 Pro models and announced the X100s, X100s Pro, and the X100 Ultra months later.

Aside from the display, the other details of the said models are unknown. Yet, they could borrow several features already available in the current X200 models:

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,799) configurations

6.31″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2640 x 1216px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5700mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Black, White, Green, and Pink colors

Vivo X200 Pro

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,999), 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,499), and 16GB/1TB (Satellite Version, CN¥6,799) configurations

6.78″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″) with PDAF, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, and macro + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6000mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

