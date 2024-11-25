Vivo X200, X200 Pro officially teased in India

After a long wait, Vivo has finally confirmed that the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are coming to India.

The series launched in China in October. Later, the brand started working on its global release, with the lineup making its first international debut last week in Malaysia. Now, Vivo has teased the arrival of the X200 in India as well.

Sadly, it seems only the vanilla X200 and X200 Pro models are coming in India, keeping the X200 Pro Mini exclusive to China. The company says the models are “coming soon” and confirmed some of the several key details of the lineup (Pro model), including the Dimensity 9400 chip, V3+ Imaging Chip, 200MP ZEISS APO camera, 6000mAh battery, and more. Based on these details, it seems the Indian version of the X200 models will borrow almost all the features their Chinese counterparts are offering. To recall, the X200 and X200 Pro in China debuted with the following specifications:

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,999), 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,499), and 16GB/1TB (Satellite Version, CN¥6,799) configurations

6.78″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″) with PDAF, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, and macro + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6000mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Via