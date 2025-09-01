Vivo X300 cam lens specs exposed

The Vivo X300 is getting a trio of rear cameras, and new information reveals what lenses the brand is using for them.

Vivo will soon unveil the new X series, as supported by earlier leaks and reports we’ve been hearing. Now, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirms the details of the vanilla model’s primary camera, which is said to be a 200MP lens. It is related to the Samsung HP9, but it is called HPB. The 1/1.4″ lens supports 23mm 200MP and 50mm 50MP shots and CIPA 4.5 OIS. It also offers a blue glass and Zeiss T* coating, which should prevent glare issues.

Meanwhile, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared that the periscope telephoto lens of the X300 is a 1/2″ Sony IMX885 with a 70mm 3X optical zoom lens and telephoto macro function support. Ultimately, there’s a 50MP ultrawide unit in the system, which is rumored to be a Samsung JN1 or JN5 lens.]

To compare, the X200 launched in China with a trio of cameras on its back: a 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS; a 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom; and a 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF. Its front, meanwhile, sports a 32MP selfie camera.

