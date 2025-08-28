Vivo X300 series allegedly coming in October

A leaker claimed that the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro would be introduced in the market in October.

Vivo is believed to be working already on the next X series, which should include the vanilla and Pro models. Past reports revealed some details about the two, and a new one points out the possible launch timeline for the phones.

According to reputable leaker Smart Pikachu on Weibo, Vivo is preparing two X300 models, which will be unveiled in October. The date, however, was not mentioned.

As per earlier leaks, the Pro variant is getting a 6500mAh± battery and a satellite-supported variant. The Vivo X300 Pro and X300 are also expected to house a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, making them the first smartphones to use it.

Moreover, leaks shared that the Pro model has a 50MP Sony LYT828 1/1.3″ main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP 1/1.4″ periscope unit. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a 200MP main cam and a 50MP periscope. As usual, nonetheless, such details should always be taken with a pinch of salt.

In more leaks about the series’ cameras, a reliable tipster mentioned in the past that Vivo would apply a new coating technology to the system’s lenses. According to the tip, this addition should be able to “improve the optical problems” the company had earlier faced in the X200 lineup.

