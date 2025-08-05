Vivo X300 to get 200MP main cam, 50MP periscope

A new tip shares the possible specifications of the camera of the upcoming Vivo X300 model.

Vivo is already working on the X300 series, which explains the recent leaks about its models in the past weeks. Now, a new one has surfaced, giving us new ideas of what to expect from the lineup’s vanilla variant.

According to the tipster account @nakajimegame from X, Vivo will employ a 200MP 1/1.4″ lens for the phone’s main camera this time. To recall, the Vivo X200 has a 50MP Sony IMX921 main (1/1.56″) camera with PDAF and OIS. According to speculations, the upcoming model could use the Samsung ISOCELL HBP, and the brand could modify the lens for the X300. Its telephoto, on the other hand, is reportedly using a 50MP 1/1.95″ camera, which could either be a Sony IMX882 or Sony LYT600.

To compare, the X200 launched in China with a trio of cameras on its back: a 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS; a 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom; and a 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF. Its front, meanwhile, sports a 32MP selfie camera.

The news follows an earlier leak about an alleged X300 series model. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the device will use a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4″ lens. The said camera will reportedly be complemented by a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto that could offer 3x± optical zoom. Despite not naming the handheld, it is believed to be either the vanilla model or the X300 Pro Mini.

