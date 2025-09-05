Vivo X300 display details confirmed; X300 Ultra to get dual 200MP lenses

The Vivo X300 series is expected to offer impressive upgrades over its predecessor, from thinner display bezels to better camera lenses.

The Vivo X300 models are expected to arrive in China in October and should be rolled out to the global market in the coming months. Ahead of their arrival, Vivo is trying to hype up fans by gradually sharing the details of the phones.

In its latest move, the company compared the display of the vanilla X300 model to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to the image, the upcoming phone will challenge iPhone models in terms of thin bezels, thanks to its BOE Q10 Plus panel and LIPO tech. Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao claimed that the X300 series will feature the thinnest bezels among all Vivo smartphones.

The X300 Ultra, on the other hand, should amaze fans with its powerful camera system. According to rumors, it will be the first phone to ever offer two 200MP cameras as its main and periscope units. The latter is said to be the Samsung ISOCELL HPB, which is a 1/1.4″ sensor. The ultrawide and selfie units, on the other hand, are expected to be 50MP cameras. All the series models are also tipped to support the autofocus feature.

