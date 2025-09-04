Vivo X300 series to offer 50MP Zeiss selfie cams with AF

Vivo will introduce a huge upgrade in the selfie cameras of the upcoming Vivo X300 series.

We’ve been hearing a lot about the camera department of the lineup. In addition to tips, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed some of the details of the lenses, including the primary camera lenses that would be used.

Now, new details about the phones have surfaced, shedding light on the front camera details that will be featured in the X300 series.

From the 32MP selfie cameras in the X200 series, Vivo will now use better 50MP lenses for the selfie cameras of the X300 lineup. Even more, the 90°FOV wide-angle front cameras will support Zeiss technology and the autofocus feature.

According to earlier reports, the vanilla model’s primary camera is a 200MP lens. It is related to the Samsung HP9, but it is called HPB. The 1/1.4″ lens supports 23mm 200MP and 50mm 50MP shots and CIPA 4.5 OIS. It also offers a blue glass and Zeiss T* coating, which should prevent glare issues. The lens is joined by a 50MP Samsung JN1 or JN5 ultrawide and a 1/2″ Sony IMX885 periscope with a 70mm 3X optical zoom lens and telephoto macro function support.

The X300 Pro, on the other hand, is said to feature a 50MP 1/1.28″ LYT828 main camera. The lens is complemented by a 50MP ultrawide and a 200MP 1/1.4″ 85mm HPB periscope, the latter reportedly supporting a telephoto macro function. The camera system is also tipped to feature Zeiss T* coating, which should prevent glare issues, and CIPA 5.5 OIS. Ultimately, the account claimed that the entire system will be boosted using the brand’s V3 and VS1 imaging chips, allowing enhanced image processing, color restoration, and other advanced computational photography capabilities.