Vivo X300 series camera island design, Pro model’s cam specs tipped

New leaks share details of the upcoming Vivo X300 series’ camera department, including its module design and the Pro variant’s lens specifications.

The Vivo X300 series is expected to arrive in October. Ahead of its debut timeline, several leaks involving the phones have been surfacing online. We earlier heard about the specifics of the vanilla model’s camera lenses. Now, a new tip from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station reveals all the lens information of the lineup’s Pro model.

According to DCS, the handheld features a 50MP 1/1.28″ LYT828 main camera. The lens is complemented by a 50MP ultrawide and a 200MP 1/1.4″ 85mm HPB periscope, the latter reportedly supporting a telephoto macro function. The camera system is also tipped to feature Zeiss T* coating, which should prevent glare issues, and CIPA 5.5 OIS. Ultimately, the account claimed that the entire system will be boosted using the brand’s V3 and VS1 imaging chips, allowing enhanced image processing, color restoration, and other advanced computational photography capabilities.

DCS also shared that the entire X300 series will continuously use the circular module design. To recall, the X200 series was presented with huge circular camera islands placed in the upper center portion of the back panel. However, DCS noted that the design will be simpler this time, with the metal ring around the module being smaller and the displays of the devices being flat.

