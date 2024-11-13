Vivo Y18t launches in India with 50MP cam, 5000mAh battery, ₹9.5 price tag

Vivo introduced a new member of the Y18 family in India this week: the Vivo Y18t.

The new phone joins the Y18 series, which already offers the Y18, Y18i, Y18s, and Y18e. As expected, the phone is another affordable option in the lineup, coming in at only ₹9499.

The Vivo Y18t is powered by a Unisoc T612 chip, complemented by a 4GB/128GB configuration. It also houses a 5000mAh battery (with 15W charging support), which keeps the light on for its 6.56″ 90Hz HD+ LCD with an 8MP selfie camera at its top center section. On the back, the phone boasts a 50MP + 0.8MP camera setup.

The Vivo Y18t is now available in India in Space Black and Gem Green colors. Here are more details about the phone: