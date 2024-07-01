Another Vivo Y200 5G model is in the making, and it’s a Plus model this time

Vivo isn’t finished yet with its Y200 series. After launching the lineup’s first models, it seems the company is now preparing the Vivo Y200 Plus variant.

The model was recently spotted on the IMEI, where its V2422 model number, 5G connectivity, and market name were confirmed. No other details about the phone have been divulged on the platform, but this could be a direct indication that the brand is now preparing it for a launch.

The Vivo Y200 Plus will join the list of the growing Y200 series, which includes the vanilla Y200, Y200 Pro, Y200 GT, Y200i, and Y200t. With the recent releases of the company, we could assume that the Vivo Y200 Plus could borrow some of the details already present in its siblings, especially the vanilla Y200 (Chinese version). To recall, the model comes with the following features:

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/128GB (CN¥1599), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1799), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1999), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2299) configurations

6.78” 1080p AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

8MP selfie camera

6,000mAh battery

80W charging capability

OriginOS 4

Red Orange, Flowers White, and Haoye Black colors

