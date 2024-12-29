Vivo Y200+ 5G arrives with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 12GB max RAM, 6000mAh battery, more

The Vivo Y200+ 5G is finally here, offering a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and a huge 6000mAh battery.

The Vivo Y200+ is now officially available in China, joining the other Vivo models in the lineup, including the Y200i, Y200 Pro, Y200 GT, Y200, and Y200t.

The new smartphone is a budget model with decent specs, including a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and up to 12GB of memory. It also houses a huge 6000mAh battery with 44 charging support.

It is available in Apricot Sea, Sky City, and Midnight Black, and its configurations include 8GB/256GB (CN¥1099), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1299), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥1499).

Here are more details about the Vivo Y200+:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

8GB/256GB (CN¥1099), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1299), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥1499)

6.68” 120Hz LCD with 720×1608px resolution and 1000nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 2MP

6000mAh battery

44W charging

IP64 rating

Apricot Sea, Sky City, and Midnight Black

