Vivo Y200 Pro reportedly entering under-₹25K segment in India

A new leak involving the Vivo Y200 Pro has emerged, claiming that the brand will offer it for ₹25,000 in India.

The Y200 Pro is one of the Y200 models set to enter the market soon, with Vivo expected to unveil the Y200 GT 5G and Y200T on May 20 in China. According to a report from 91Mobiles, industry sources claimed that the model will be offered for less than ₹25,000.

In line with this, the report claims that the phone will feature a 3D curved display, saying it will be the slimmest in the segment. The display will be an AMOLED screen, which is reportedly getting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Interestingly, the model is also expected to impress in other sections, with the report noting that it would have an anti-shake and OIS in the camera department in addition to “upgrades for night photography and portraits.”

Some of the details shared in the report echo earlier discoveries about the Vivo Y200 Pro, which is believed to be a rebranded V29e. To recall, the Vivo Y200 Pro was spotted on various platforms carrying the V2401 model number. This identity is very similar to the V2303 model number of Vivo V29e, which was launched in India in August 2023. This prompted speculations that the Vivo Y200 Pro might adopt the features and details of the other model. As such, if this speculation is true, Y200 Pro could get the following features: