Vivo Y29 5G now official with Dimensity 6300, up to 8GB RAM, 5500mAh battery

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Y29 5G, which offers a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, up to 8GB memory, and a decent 5500mAh battery.

The Y29 series phone is the predecessor of the Vivo Y28, which launched back in January this year. It comes with some decent upgrades, including the newer Dimensity 6300 SoC it houses. The Y29 is offered in 4GB/128GB (₹13,999), 6GB/128GB (₹15,499), 8GB/128GB (₹16,999), and 8GB/256GB (₹18,999) configuration options, and its colors include Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black.

Other notable details about the phone include its 5500mAh battery with 44W charging support, MIL-STD-810H certification, 50MP main camera, and 6.68″ 120Hz HD+ LCD with a 1,000 nits peak brightness.

Here are more details about the phone:

Dimensity 6300

4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.68″ 120Hz HD+ LCD

50MP main camera + 0.08MP secondary lens

8MP selfie camera

5500mAh battery

44W charging

IP64 rating

Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black colors

