Vivo Y29 5G to start at ₹14K in India

The configuration price tags of the Vivo Y29 5G have leaked ahead of its official unveiling.

The Vivo Y29 series is expected to launch soon in India, and one of the models in the lineup is the vanilla Y29 5G. Recently, its design and key details were revealed through a leak. Now, thanks to a new leak, we finally know how much it will cost in India.

The phone is reportedly coming in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configuration options, which will be priced at ₹13,999, ₹15,999, ₹16,999, and ₹18,999, respectively. According to the leaked material, nonetheless, early buyers can get up to ₹1500 cashback in the series.

As per an earlier report, the phone has a vertical rectangular camera island on the upper left of its back panel. It has three cutouts for the two cameras and the LED ring light. The phone will be offered in Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black colors. Aside from those, here are the details expected from the Vivo Y29 5G:

198g weight

8.1mm thickness

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB

6.68″ display

8MP selfie camera

50MP main camera + 0.08MP QVGA secondary camera

5500mAh battery

44W charging

IP64 rating + Military-grade shock resistance

Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black

