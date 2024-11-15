Vivo Y300 to launch on Nov. 21 in India; Device specs leak

Vivo has finally provided the launch date for its Vivo Y300 model in India.

The brand earlier teased the Vivo Y300 in India. It will join the Y300 series, which now has the Vivo Y300+ and Y300 Pro. However, based on the image shared by the company, it appears to have a different design compared to its Y300 siblings. Specifically, it looks more like a member of the Vivo V40 Lite family due to its pill-shaped module with three squircle cutouts for the lenses.

As per earlier leaks, the Y300 will have a titanium design and be available in Phantom Purple, Titanium Silver, and Emerald Green. It was also revealed that it would have a Sony IMX882 main camera, an AI Aura Light, and 80W wired fast charging. With its design similarity with the V40 Lite 5G, it is not a surprise that it has the same set of specs as the said device. According to a leak, here are the specs fans can expect:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

8GB/128GB (between ₹21000 and ₹22000) and 8GB/256GB (between ₹24000 and ₹25000) configurations

6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1200nits peak brightness and in-screen fingerprint sensor

32MP selfie camera

50MP IMX882 main + 2MP depth rear camera setup

5000mAh battery

80W charging

FuntouchOS 14

Titanium Silver, Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green colors

