Vivo confirms Y300 arrival in India

Vivo has finally announced that its Vivo Y300 model will be introduced in India “soon.”

The news follows leaks and rumors about the phone in the past weeks. Now, the vanilla model has been confirmed to join the Y300 series, which now has the Vivo Y300+ and Y300 Pro.

According to the image shared by Vivo, it will have a different design compared to its siblings. The camera island on its back is a pill-shaped module with three squircle cutouts for the lenses, making it look like a member of the Vivo V40 family.

As per earlier leaks, the Y300 will have a titanium design and be available in Phantom Purple, Titanium Silver, and Emerald Green. The outlet also revealed that it would have a Sony IMX882 main camera, an AI Aura Light, and 80W wired fast charging.

The other specifications of the phone remain unknown, but it could adopt the other details of its Y300 siblings. That includes the Y300+ model, which offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, a 6.78″ curved 120Hz AMOLED, 5000mAh battery, and 44W charging support.

