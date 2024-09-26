Vivo V40 Lite 5G, V40 Lite 4G now official with almost similar specs, designs

Aside from the newly launched Vivo V40e, Vivo has also announced the V40 Lite 5G and V40 Lite 4G this week.

The Vivo V40e was launched in India, boasting the same design elements as its V40 and V40 Pro siblings. The V40 Lite 5G and V40 Lite 4G, however, are not anything like the Vivo V40e. The two phones that are now in Indonesia are different from the looks of India’s V40 models and the earlier V40 Lite version launched by Vivo in June. To recall, that variant comes with a circular camera island, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, a 6.78″ Full HD+ curved AMOLED, triple rear camera (50MP Sony IMX882 main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro), a 5,500mAh battery, and 44W FlashCharge. These new V40 phones, on the other hand, feature vertical pill-shaped camera modules in the back.

With a punch-hole selfie camera in the front and a vertical camera arrangement in the back, the V40 Lite and V40 Lite 4G look almost the same. They also sport the same flat back panel and display, making them appear like twins.

This similarity also extends to other sections, with both phones boasting 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP IMX882 main + 2MP depth unit in the back, Funtouch OS 14, a 5000mAh battery, 80W charging, and the same set of AI capabilities (AI Erase, Photo Enhance, etc.).

Thankfully, buyers can determine their differences in terms of their internals, as the Vivo V40 Lite 5G has the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, while the V40 Lite 4G has a Snapdragon 685 SoC. Moreover, the 5G phone is only available in Titanium Silver and Carbon Black colors, while its 4G sibling comes in Titanium Silver, Pearl Violet, and Carbon Black options.

The V40 Lite 5G and V40 Lite 4G are now available through Vivo Indonesia. The former is currently being offered in a single 8GB/256GB configuration for IDR 4,299,000. The 4G version, on the other hand, has 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB options, priced at IDR 3,299,000 and IDR 3,599,000, respectively.

