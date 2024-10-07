Vivo Y300+ reportedly coming in India with Snapdragon 695, 8GB RAM, ₹24K price tag

Vivo could soon introduce another member of the Y300 family to India. Ahead of its official announcement, the key details of the smartphone have leaked online.

The Vivo Y300+ will be the next model to join the series after the brand announced the Y300 Pro in China last month. To recall, the phone features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM, a 6.77″ 120Hz AMOLED, a 6500mAh battery, and 80W charging.

As a phone launching in India, however, the Vivo Y300+ is expected to be entirely different from its Y300 Pro sibling in China, including in the design department. According to a leaker on X, the phone will only be armed with a Snapdragon 695 chip alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is unknown if there would be other options that would be offered, but the tipster says that the phone with the said configuration will cost ₹23,999.

According to the tipster, the phone will be different in thickness and weight, suggesting that it will be offered in various material designs. It is unknown if there will be a leather or glass option, but it should soon be announced.

Here are more details about the Vivo Y300+:

7.57mm / 7.49mm thickness

183g / 172g weight

Snapdragon 695

8GB RAM

128GB storage

6.78″ FHD+ OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5000mAh battery

44W charging

IP54 rating

