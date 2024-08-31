Vivo Y36c enters Chinese market with Dimensity 6300, 12GB max RAM, $126 starting price

There’s another budget phone for Vivo fans in China: the Vivo Y36c.

Vivo has been quite busy preparing some of its biggest models this year. The company, nonetheless, is not only focusing on high-end and mid-range devices. With this, Vivo unveiled the Vivo Y36c this week in China.

The Vivo Y36c is armed by the Dimensity 6300 chip, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Moreover, it houses a decent 5000mAh battery, which powers its 6.56″ 90Hz LCD with 840 nits peak brightness. In the camera department, it features a 50MP main camera, while its front offers a 5MP sensor.

It offers four configurations of 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, while its colors come in Moon Shadow Black, Distant Mountain Green, and Diamond Purple options.

Here are more details about the Vivo Y36c:

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300

6GB/128GB (CN¥899), 8GB/128GB (CN¥999), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1,099), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1,299) configurations

6.56″ 90Hz LCD with 840 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP

Selfie: 5MP

5000mAh battery

Moon Shadow Black, Distant Mountain Green, and Diamond Purple colors

IP54 rating

Via