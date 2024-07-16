Vivo launches affordable Y37, Y37m models in China

Vivo has two new affordable smartphone offerings for its customers in China: the Vivo Y37 and Vivo Y37m.

Both models share similarities, but buyers might find the Vivo Y37m a more favorable option due to its cheaper price. The Y37, nonetheless, comes in five options, while the Y37m is available in three options:

Vivo Y37

4GB/128GB: CN¥1,199

6GB/128GB: CN¥1,499

8GB/128GB: CN¥1,799

8GB/256GB: CN¥1,999

12GB/256GB: CN¥2,099

Vivo Y37m

4GB/128GB: CN¥999

6GB/128GB: CN¥1,499

8GB/256GB: CN¥1,999

The two share many similarities, and some of the details fans can expect from the Vivo Y37 and Vivo Y37m include: