Vivo launches affordable Y37, Y37m models in China

Santiago Jr Bongco
Jul. 16, 2024, 9:58

Vivo has two new affordable smartphone offerings for its customers in China: the Vivo Y37 and Vivo Y37m.

Both models share similarities, but buyers might find the Vivo Y37m a more favorable option due to its cheaper price. The Y37, nonetheless, comes in five options, while the Y37m is available in three options:

Vivo Y37

  • 4GB/128GB: CN¥1,199 
  • 6GB/128GB: CN¥1,499 
  • 8GB/128GB: CN¥1,799 
  • 8GB/256GB: CN¥1,999 
  • 12GB/256GB: CN¥2,099

Vivo Y37m

  • 4GB/128GB: CN¥999 
  • 6GB/128GB: CN¥1,499 
  • 8GB/256GB: CN¥1,999

The two share many similarities, and some of the details fans can expect from the Vivo Y37 and Vivo Y37m include:

  • Dimensity 6300
  • Mali-G57 GPU
  • LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM
  • eMMC5.1 ROM
  • 6.56” 90Hz LCD with 1612×720 resolution
  • Front Camera: 5MP (f/2.2)
  • Rear Camera: 13MP (f/2.2) with AF
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 15W charging
  • Side capacitive fingerprint scanner
  • OriginOS 14
  • Distant Green Mountain, Lingguang Purple, and Moon Shadow Black colors

Related Articles