Vivo launches affordable Y37, Y37m models in China

Vivo has two new affordable smartphone offerings for its customers in China: the Vivo Y37 and Vivo Y37m.
Both models share similarities, but buyers might find the Vivo Y37m a more favorable option due to its cheaper price. The Y37, nonetheless, comes in five options, while the Y37m is available in three options:
Vivo Y37
- 4GB/128GB: CN¥1,199
- 6GB/128GB: CN¥1,499
- 8GB/128GB: CN¥1,799
- 8GB/256GB: CN¥1,999
- 12GB/256GB: CN¥2,099
Vivo Y37m
- 4GB/128GB: CN¥999
- 6GB/128GB: CN¥1,499
- 8GB/256GB: CN¥1,999
The two share many similarities, and some of the details fans can expect from the Vivo Y37 and Vivo Y37m include:
- Dimensity 6300
- Mali-G57 GPU
- LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM
- eMMC5.1 ROM
- 6.56” 90Hz LCD with 1612×720 resolution
- Front Camera: 5MP (f/2.2)
- Rear Camera: 13MP (f/2.2) with AF
- 5000mAh battery
- 15W charging
- Side capacitive fingerprint scanner
- OriginOS 14
- Distant Green Mountain, Lingguang Purple, and Moon Shadow Black colors