Vivo Y39 5G visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, Android 15

The Vivo Y39 5G was spotted on Geekbench, revealing details of its chip, RAM, and operating system.

Vivo is preparing several new smartphone models, including the upcoming Vivo Y39 5G. Recently, the phone appeared on the Geekbench platform, where it tested its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. According to the listing, the device on the test also has 8GB RAM and Android 15 OS.

The listing also shows that the Vivo Y39 5G scored 912 and 2214 points on its single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench. While these numbers are not impressive, it is not surprising given that the model could be offered as an affordable device in the market.

The Y39 5G visited the place with the V2444 model number. This identification matches the model number of the Jovi model recently discovered, the Jovi Y39 5G (V2444), suggesting that it could be rebranded under a different monicker. To recall, as earlier reported, Vivo is preparing a new sub-brand called Jovi. The name comes from the Vivo’s AI assistant, Jovi, which powers different devices of the company, including V19 Neo and V11. Other devices expected to be branded as Jovi phones include the Jovi V50 (V2427) and the Jovi V50 Lite 5G (V2440).

