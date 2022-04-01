What is MIUI+? Everything about MIUI+

MIUI is a very visual Android skin that does not only look aesthetic but also offers unique features to the users, such as MIUI+, which is one of the most underrated yet cool features in this Android skin. The reason behind it is because it is not supported on all Xiaomi devices, which is a shame. So what is MIUI+, why is it a game changer?

What is MIUI+

Have you ever seen OneUI’s DEX mode? Well, it is of course not like that, but it sort of falls into the same category. MIUI+ feature is a desktop mode that allows you to connect your phone to your PC and shares the screen with it. You may wonder, what is the difference from any of all the other apps that can view smartphone screen?

It is pretty much everything. This feature does not only let you view and control the screen but it also allows you to use your phone in the meanwhile for other activities.

For instance, you can open up YouTube app on the PC and watch a video all the while texting a friend. The apps you open up on PC side does not occupy the phone side of things. You would be more familiar with the concept if you have used ChromeOS with Android apps. On PC front, apps open as mini windows like in ChromeOS and you can resize these windows and do all kinds of things with the apps.

You can also relay the applications you are using to the PC without losing your process, copy texts in your device directly from PC and screenshots you take on the phone appears on PC. It is much more handy than any remote control app you can find over internet, making it a quite unique and useful feature.

MIUI+ Supported Xiaomi Devices

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10S

Mi 10

Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 9

MIUI+ Supported Redmi Devices

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K40 Pro/+ (Mi 11i / Mi 11X/Pro)

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S Ultra (Mi 10T)

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro (Mi 9T Pro)

Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10X (Redmi Note 9)

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i)

MIUI+ Supported POCO Devices