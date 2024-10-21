X200 series makes new company sales record; Vivo tops Indian smartphone market

Vivo has achieved another success with its latest X200 series. According to the latest data, the brand is also now at the top of the Indian market, outpacing its competitors, including Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, and Realme.

The X200 and X200 Pro models are now in stores in China. The vanilla model comes in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥4299, CN¥4699, CN¥4999, and CN¥5499, respectively. The Pro model, on the other hand, is available in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and another 16GB/1TB in the satellite version, which sell for CN¥5299, CN¥5999, CN¥6499. and CN¥6799, respectively.

According to Vivo, the X200 series’ initial sales were a success. In its recent post, the brand reported collecting more than CN¥2,000,000,000 from the X200 sales through all its channels, albeit the exact unit sales were not revealed. Even more impressive, the numbers only covered the vanilla X200 and the X200 Pro, meaning it could grow even bigger with the official release of the X200 Pro Mini on October 25.

Although the X200 is still limited in China, Vivo has also achieved another success after it dominated the Indian market in the third quarter of the year. According to Canalys, the brand managed to sell 9.1 million units in India, a number higher than its previous 7.2 million sales during the same quarter last year. With this, the research firm revealed that Vivo’s market share jumped from 17% to 19%.

This translated to 26% annual growth for the company. Although Oppo had the highest annual growth, at 43% in Q3 of 2024, Vivo is still the top player on the list, outranking other titans of the industry, such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, and Realme, which earned 17%, 16%, 13%, and 11% market share, respectively.

