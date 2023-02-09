Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update: New Update for India Region

New Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update has been released for India. This update improves system stability and brings with it Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. With the new update, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE users will be more satisfied with their devices. The build number of the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update that has been released is V13.0.10.0.SKOINXM. Let’s take a look at the update changelog.

New Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of 9 February 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to January 2023. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of 5 November 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update Turkey Changelog

As of 25 October 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for Turkey is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of 11 October 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of 27 September 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of 30 July 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update Global and Turkey Changelog

As of 21 July 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for Global and Turkey is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of 5 July 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of 20 June 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to May 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of 11 February 2022, the changelog of the first Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to February 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

‌Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

‌Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

New Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update released for India, improves system stability and brings with it Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. This update is currently available for Mi Pilots. If there are no bugs in the update, all users will have access. You can download the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update via MIUI Downloader. MIUI Downloader offers you the chance to learn about upcoming updates and experience the hidden features of MIUI. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We also need to mention that this smartphone will receive soon the MIUI 14 update.

The build number of the update to be released for India is V14.0.3.0.TKOINXM. This build will be available to all users very soon. For more information about Xiaomi Mi 11 series MIUI 14 updates, click here.

What are the features of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE?

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 1080×2400 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a 4250 mAh battery, and charges quickly with 33W fast charging support. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a 64MP (Main) +8MP (Wide Angle) +5MP (Depth Sense) triple camera setup and can take excellent photos with these lenses. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset. It offers a very good experience in terms of performance. We have come to the end of our news about the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 13 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.