Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 Update: New Update for India Region

Xiaomi continues to release updates without slowing down. While new MIUI 13 updates have been released to many devices recently, today new Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update has been released for India. New Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update fixes some bugs and brings with it Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. The build number of the new update is V13.0.12.0.SKDINXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail now.

New Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of February 9, 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to January 2023. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of November 24, 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of November 4, 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of October 5, 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of August 18, 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to August 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of July 18, 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of February 27, 2022, the changelog of the first Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌ MIUI based on Android 12

‌Updated Android Security Patch to February 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

‌New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

‌Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

‌Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

New Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update fixes some bugs and brings with it Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. The update is currently rolling out to Mi Pilots. If there is no problem, it will be accessible to all users. You can download the MIUI 13 update from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the new Xiaomi 11T Pro MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more news like this.