Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro Comparison: Pro is for professional?

We know that Xiaomi’s smartphones also have T models. Xiaomi’s first T model smartphone was Mi 9T. This content includes Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro comparison. These two smartphones offer similar features. Most of the features are the same. So which one of these little differences makes it better?

Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro comparison

Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro have very similar features. However, there are some important differences that distinguish these two smartphones from each other. These differences make the two smartphones different from each other. Let’s take a look at these differences and similarities:

Processor

The most important features that distinguish Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro from each other are the processors used. Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset is used in Xiaomi 11T. Xiaomi 11T pro has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The difference between these processors is the most important factor that separates the two phones from each other. When it comes to processing power, the Snapdragon 888 is ahead of the Dimensity 1200. However, Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor is ahead of Xiaomi 11T Pro’s Snapdragon 888 processor in terms of heating and efficiency. Users should consider this difference.

Screen

It wouldn’t make much sense to compare the screens of these two phones because the screen features are exactly the same. Both models have a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080×2400. The dot notch design screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz per second and also includes technologies such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Comparison of Display on Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro is not possible because both are same.

Camera

The difference between the cameras of Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro is almost nonexistent. Phones have 108+8+5 MP triple lens cameras. The main camera, the 108 MP one, records 4K 30 FPS video on the Xiaomi 11T, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro can record 8K 30 FPS with this lens. The 8MP secondary camera is used to take ultra-wide-angle shots. The third auxiliary camera acts as a macro lens and has a resolution of 5 MP.

When we look at the front camera, both phones have a 16 MP lens. With this lens, Xiaomi 11T can record 1080P 30 FPS videos. In Xiaomi 11T Pro, it is possible to record 1080P videos but 60 FPS. As a result, the Xiaomi 11T Pro offers better camera performance.

Battery

Although both models have a 5000mAh battery, there is a significant difference between the batteries of the two phones, the charging speeds are quite different. The Xiaomi 11T supports 67W wired charging, but the Xiaomi 11T Pro offers a rather high charging speed of 120W. This difference is one of the most important differences between Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. Apart from these, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro do not have any different features.

Price

One of the important factors to consider when considering whether to buy Xiaomi 11T or Xiaomi 11T Pro is the price of the phones. Both phones offer similar features in most aspects, but their prices are not that similar. Xiaomi 11T, 8GB RAM/128GB storage version is priced at 499 euros. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage version of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is 649 euros. Although the two phones offer similar features, the 150 euros price difference between them is one of the most deterrent points.

As a result, we saw the different points and similar points of Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro smart phones. Whether these differences make the Xiaomi 11T Pro more attractive, or whether it makes more sense to pay less and have similar features, the user should answer the question according to his or her own purpose of use.