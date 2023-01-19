Xiaomi 12T Pro sells much better than expected!

Xiaomi 12T series was introduced in October 2022. It was quickly sold in Europe and other countries around the world after its release. Xiaomi 12T series consists of two phones: the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

A few months back, Xiaomi released a special edition of Xiaomi 12T Pro. This special edition was only offered in Europe and was limited to 2000 units. Read our previous article on Daniel Arsham edition from this link: Xiaomi reveals Daniel Arsham Edition of Xiaomi 12T Pro!

Xiaomi 12T Pro

The “T” series from Xiaomi is one of their popular smartphone series. Xiaomi T series is well known among the users, much like Redmi Note series. The previous Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were also quite popular phones. Xiaomi T series usually comes with a flagship chipset. Xiaomi 12T is powered by Dimensity 8100 and Xiaomi 12T Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Besides the flagship chipset, both Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro supports 120W fast charging. As Xiaomi advertises, both the phones can charge completely in 19 minutes.

Lei Jun has revealed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro has sold much more than they expected in a short time. As it seems Lei Jun is satisfied about Xiaomi 12T Pro’s sales but he did not reveal how many units were sold.

