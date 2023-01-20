Xiaomi 13 Pro Review – Xiaomi’s Latest Flagship!

Xiaomi’s latest flagship device, the Xiaomi 13 Pro was recently introduced. Device which meets the Xiaomi users with its new design and unique features, is a true flagship. This device has powerful Snapdragon chipset, impressive display specifications, new amazing design, great cameras and much more. In this article, we examine this device in detail in every aspect.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro is a trully flagship device was launched December 2022. Device which comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) (SM8550) SoC and 6.73″ Samsung E6 LTPO OLED QHD+ (1440×3200) 120Hz and HDR10+ Dolby Vision supported display. Moreover, triple camera (50.3MP+50MP+50MP) setup available with Leica partnership. Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 4820mAh Li-Po battery with 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge (PD 3.0) and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

If we look at the specifications, device meets the users with unrivaled specs. Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset available this device, which means that device will have no difficulty in daily use or high-performance process. In the camera part, it offers a good photography performance that will not match its equivalents with its main, ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

Among other impressive specs, its high battery capacity is includes 120W fast charging support. You can charge this phone in a few minutes, a very good feature nowadays. Now we can start the detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review.

Dimensions and Design

Xiaomi 13 Pro looks quite stylish and attractive at first glance. Unlike previous models, this model has curved edges, making you feel real premium quality. Frames are made of aluminum, so stronger corners are protective for device and also device screen. This model is available in 4 color options: Tao Black, Ceramic White, Wilderness Green, and Far Mountain Blue.

Device, which is 162.9 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm in size, has a 6.73″ screen size and 229gr weight. Unfortunately, heavy and thickness of device undermines the premium feel. On the front side, there is a selfie camera with punch hole cutout. Camera is centered and the screen-to-body ratio is perfectly adjusted, it looks very stylish. On right side is power button along with volume buttons. There is an auxiliary mic and IR on top of the device. And there are Type-C port, SIM tray slot, speaker and main mic on bottom side.

As a result, in design part, we think it’s the best Xiaomi series smartphone ever.

Performance

Xiaomi 13 Pro is unrivaled when it comes to device performance. It comes with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has 1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 cores/clock rates. A performance beast with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage specifications. Moreover, VC liquid-cooling support keeps your device cool even with long usage.

Benchmark scores prove the performance of device. Xiaomi 13 Pro’s Geekbench 5 score is 1504 – 5342 (single/multi-core). And AnTuTu Benchmark (v9) score is around 1.320.000, these are quite high performance values.

In this way, this device can handle daily tasks or high power works without any difficulty. Running all social media apps side by side, recording 8K videos, playing high-graphics games, etc. will never be a problem. All mobile games available in the exponential Android ecosystem can be played at the highest graphics settings without any FPS drops.

Display

Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73″ QHD+ (1440×3200) Samsung E6 LTPO OLED 120Hz display. Screen size is balanced with high resolution. Colors and details are very vivid thanks to OLED and high resolution, and curved edges provide an excellent experience. 20:9 aspect ratio and 89% screen-to-body ratio mean that device is excellent in terms of screen design.

Xiaomi 13 Pro’s screen refresh rate is 120Hz, high rates available in almost all today’s flagship devices. High refresh rates allow you to get smoother and more fluid images, 1900 nits brightness value means it’s bright enough to be used outdoors on sunny days. And you can reach real HDR quality with Dolby Vision/HDR10+ support. In the protection part, maximum security is provided with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Camera

Xiaomi 13 Pro exceeds expectations when it comes to camera. Best Xiaomi device in terms of photography. It has 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawide and 32MP selfie camera. Main camera is the 1″ Sony Exmor IMX989 sensor, doing great work in collaboration with Leica. Detailed specifications are available below.

Main Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm with OIS (Laser AF – PDAF)

Telephoto: 50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm with OIS (3.2x optical zoom) (PDAF)

Ultrawide: 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (115)˚ (AF)

Selfie Camera: 32MP

Daytime photos are tremendously detailed, while night shots show that Xiaomi has outdone itself. Xiaomi 13 Pro is a seriously superior device when it comes to camera. If we talk about video part, Xiaomi 13 Pro can record [email protected] videos with main lens. You can also record [email protected]/30/60FPS, [email protected]/120/240/960/1920FPS. With 8K video recording, you will get absolutely clear and detailed videos. OIS also helps stabilize videos for better output.

Battery, Connectivity, Software and More

If we talk about other specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro, the 4820mAh battery comes with 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge (PD3.0) and 50W wireless charging support. With 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge, device is fully charged in 19 minutes, amazing speed. With 50W wireless charging, it can be fully charged in 36 minutes.

Xiaomi 13 Pro can take the whole day on a single charge, and it can be fully charged in 19 minutes. As a result, you never have problem with charging during day. FOD (fingerprint-on-display) is available in Xiaomi 13 Pro, it has been used since Mi 9. Stereo speakers offers high sound quality, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and even IR blaster are included in this device. In software part, Android 13 based MIUI 14 available in Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Conclusion

Overall, Xiaomi 13 Pro is most premium device available at the $899 price tag. It’s a very good device in terms of performance, Xiaomi has achieved great success in camera side, screen and design are really nice and high quality, other features complement a real flagship device. You can reach specification page of device from here and stay tuned for more.