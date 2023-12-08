Xiaomi 13 series will receive HyperOS update soon

Xiaomi 13 series will receive HyperOS update. Following the announcement of HyperOS, Xiaomi continues to work. We are checking these works in detail. HyperOS interface is known to bring many innovations. These are refreshed system animations, redesigned user interface, and more. Xiaomi will surprise Xiaomi 13 series users. Because now HyperOS Global builds are ready and the update is expected to start rolling out soon.

Xiaomi 13 Series HyperOS Update

Xiaomi 13 series was launched in 2023. Smartphones known for their impressive features attract attention. People wonder when these smartphones will receive the HyperOS Global update. The models that started getting the new update in China will now start rolling out the HyperOS update in other markets. HyperOS Global update is ready for Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. This confirms that the new HyperOS will start rolling out soon.

Xiaomi 13: OS1.0.1.0.UMCMIXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMCEUXM (fuxi)

Xiaomi 13 Pro: OS1.0.1.0.UMBMIXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMBEUXM (nuwa)

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: OS1.0.2.0.UMAMIXM, OS1.0.2.0.UMAEUXM (ishtar)

Xiaomi 13T: OS1.0.2.0.UMFEUXM (aristotle)

Xiaomi 13T Pro: OS1.0.1.0.UMLEUXM (corot)

Here is the last internal HyperOS build of Xiaomi 13 series. This update is now completely tested and is expected to be rolled out in the near future. First, users in the European market will receive the HyperOS update. It will be gradually rolled out to users in other regions.

This update, which is expected to be released to HyperOS Pilot Testers, will begin rolling out by the “end of December” at the latest. HyperOS is a user interface based on Android 14. The Android 14 update will come to smartphones with HyperOS. This will also be the first major Android upgrade for the devices. Please wait patiently.