Xiaomi 13 Ultra might be released in May!

Finally the much awaited Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available for sale very soon. Mi 11 Ultra was Xiaomi’s most recent “Ultra” phone, which was unveiled globally. Even though Xiaomi 12S Ultra was unveiled in July 2022, it was not released globally.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the first phone to have Sony’s 1″ IMX 989 camera sensor. Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is quite intriguing with its camera performance in low light, unfortunately remained a device exclusive to China.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra to be released globally

The codename of upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra is “ishtar” and the phone will run MIUI 14 installed on top of Android 13 out of the box. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and feature Sony IMX 989 as main camera just like the last year’s Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It’s also said that Xiaomi 13 Ultra will pack a whopping 5500 mAh battery.

SnoopyTech, a tech blogger on Twitter shared a post claiming Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be revealed in May 2023. We don’t know where the introduction will be held in May, but we are absolutely sure that Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be released globally.

We discovered the Xiaomi 13 Ultra with the model codes of 2304FPN6DG and 2304FPN6DC in the IMEI database. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in China and globally except India. You can read our previous article regarding Xiaomi 13 Ultra through this link: Xiaomi 13 Ultra Leaks: Latest MIUI leaks hints its release date! [Updated: 7 February 2023]