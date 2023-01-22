New Premium Xiaomi Smartphone: Xiaomi 13 Ultra Spotted on IMEI Database!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be a high-end new smartphone from the Chinese technology company Xiaomi. Today, the device was spotted on the IMEI Database. There are many claims about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra around. The new Leica-supported Xiaomi flagship is highly curious and is expected to come with a more advanced camera system than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Xiaomi secretly tests its new smartphone and ensures that it is suitable for use by the end user. The model will be launched in certain regions.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra in IMEI Database

Last year, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in the Global market. The announcement was made 1-1.5 months after the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was introduced. Since then, Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been secretly tested by Xiaomi engineers, and preparations have been made for its launch in many markets.

We have detected that the new premium Xiaomi flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra is in the IMEI Database. As Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said, Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in the Global market. Previous Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra models were only launched in China. But this time, as with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, we will see the new device in many markets.

Here Xiaomi 13 Ultra appears in IMEI Database. Model numbers are 2304FPN6DG and 2304FPN6DC. The smartphone will be launched in the Chinese and Global markets. It will not be available for sale in India. What we know is not limited to this. Xiaomi 13 Ultra is coded under the codename “Ishtar“.

When we examine the codename, Ishtar is an ancient Mesopotamian goddess. She is known as the queen of heaven. It was originally known as “Inanna” by the Sumerians. Her husband’s name is Dumuzid. Ishtar is the goddess of love, war, and fertility. Later, we checked the internal MIUI tests and found the first internal MIUI build of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The first China MIUI build of Xiaomi 13 Ultra is 22.11.5. The Global MIUI build began to be tested 23 days later. The premium smartphone has been tested for a long time. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come out of the box with Android 13 based MIUI 14. It will be powered by a Qualcomm SOC based on the SM8550. This indicates that it will currently be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But Qualcomm may introduce the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 or a different SM8550-based SOC.

And this SOC can be used in the new Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Regardless, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be one of the highest-performing flagship smartphones of 2023. At the same time, it will combine a Leica-powered superior camera system, an impressive AMOLED display, and many great features. We can say that those who are waiting for the new model will be very happy already.

When will the Xiaomi 13 Ultra be released?

So when will this model be launched? To understand this, we need to examine the model number. 23=2023, 04=April, FPN6D=M1, G-C=Global, and China. We can say that Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in the second quarter of 2023. This device will meet users in the Global and China markets. We will inform you when there is a new development. What do you think about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra? Do not forget to share your opinions.