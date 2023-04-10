Xiaomi 13 Ultra real life images leaked on the web!

While rumors on the internet suggest that Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be released in April, the actual image of Xiaomi 13 Ultra has finally been shared! We still don’t know launch date of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but it will be a very exciting device.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra real life image

Someone posted a photo of Xiaomi 13 Ultra with “Figure source network” (translated) caption on Weibo ( Chinese social media website). The shared photo differs from other photos that can be found online, even though the description of photo doesn’t make sense since we used Google Translate.

Despite the blurriness of the photo, it’s evident that the back cover of Xiaomi 13 Ultra is made of leather. Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s camera setup is intriguing. It will feature a 1-inch Sony IMX 989 camera sensor, similar to Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, Xiaomi 13 Ultra will also have a variable aperture. The camera specifications are currently unclear, but it will include an ultra-wide angle camera, 3.2x telephoto camera, and 5x periscope telephoto camera as well.

The circles above the LED flash are another salient side of the image. These circles might only be visible on prototype devices and not the finished product and there isn’t a Xiaomi logo on the phone, which might mean that it is a photo of a prototype version of Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

