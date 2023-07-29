Xiaomi 13T Pro appears on NBTC certification, features MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

New information continues to emerge about the upcoming Xiaomi 13T Pro. This device, previously spotted on Geekbench, has now surfaced in Thailand’s NBTC certification. The certification reveals Xiaomi 13T Pro’s model number as “23078PND5G,” but unfortunately, there is limited data available regarding its specifications on NBTC’s website.

Xiaomi 13T Pro on NBTC listing

The NBTC listing doesn’t include device’s specifications but that’s not a big matter since previously leaked Geekbench score has provided valuable insights into the phone’s technical specs. It confirms that the Xiaomi 13T Pro will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and will boast an impressive 16 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 13T Pro is shaping up to be a powerhouse among smartphones. The vanilla Xiaomi 13T model will feature a different processor, specifically a flagship Snapdragon chipset. As of now, the specific Snapdragon model for the Xiaomi 13T remains unknown, we can have Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in Xiaomi 13T.

With the appearance of Xiaomi 13T Pro in Thailand’s NBTC certification, the global launch seems imminent. Expectations point to a likely introduction towards the end of this year or around September this year.