Xiaomi 13T & 13T Pro appeared on the IMEI database, expect the global launch soon!

Two new phones by Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro have been spotted in the IMEI database suggesting an upcoming launch. We have been sharing some details on 13T and 13T Pro earlier and now with their appearance in the IMEI database, we expect the introduction of the devices to take place very soon.

Xiaomi 13T & Xiaomi 13T Pro on IMEI database

Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro have internal codenames “aristotle” and “corot” respectively. While detailed specs are not available, we have some key information. Here’s our finding on the database.

Xiaomi 13T appears on the IMEI database with a model number of “2306EPN60G” and Xiaomi 13T Pro with “23078PND5G“. Both of the smartphones will come with Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box.

As we stated earlier we don’t know too much about the devices’ specs but we can confidently say that both Xiaomi will unveil these devices globally very soon. What we also know about Xiaomi 13T series is that the vanilla model might not be available in India however, customers in Japan can anticipate a pleasant surprise as the device will be available for sale there.

Alongside the global model numer of “2306EPN60G“, we also discovered the “2308EPN60R” model number and that indicates that Xiaomi 13T will be available in Japan. Previous regular “T” models such as, Mi 10T, Xiaomi 11T or 12T didn’t debut in Japan.

We expect the pro model to feature a MediaTek chipset, while the vanilla model will come with a Qualcomm chipset. The exact chipset of Xiaomi 13T is unknown, but it is likely to be either Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. As for Xiaomi 13T Pro, we expect it to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9200, a powerful chipset by MediaTek’s offering.

What do you think about Xiaomi 13T series? Please comment down below!