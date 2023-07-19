Xiaomi 13T is coming to Europe: What can be expected from the new Xiaomi 13T series?

Xiaomi has been developing the new Xiaomi 13T series for a long time and recently Xiaomi 13T passed FCC certification. Now we are getting closer to the devices because the European firmware of Xiaomi 13T has been officially prepared by Xiaomi. This suggests that Xiaomi 13T series will be officially launched in Europe in September.

A look at Xiaomi September 2023 Launch Event

Xiaomi will announce Xiaomi 13T series in September, the new phones will be even more capable than the last year’s 12T series. The best in the 13T series, Xiaomi 13T Pro will be powered by Dimensity 9200+. This model will be the first Xiaomi smartphone with Dimensity 9200+ in the global market and the high performance will raise standards. On the other hand, Xiaomi 13T might feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.

Xiaomi 12T Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which combines similar features to Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. The new smartphones are expected to have better performance, improved camera sensors and a stylish design. According to the latest information, the European firmware of the upcoming Xiaomi 13T is now ready, revealing which version of MIUI it will come with out of the box.

Xiaomi 13T has the codename “aristotle“. The last internal MIUI build is MIUI-V14.0.7.0.TMFEUXM. The smartphone is now ready to go on sale and will be released in Europe in the near future. Xiaomi 13T Pro is also in preparation, and although the firmware is not yet ready, the new phone will be in the hands of users in September.

The last internal MIUI build is revealed as MIUI-V14.0.0.39.TMLEUXM, Xiaomi 13T series already looks impressive and users are eagerly awaiting the smartphones. You can click here to read our previous article about these devices. We will keep you informed when there is new information.