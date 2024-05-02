Xiaomi 14 SE to be announced in India in June with under-₹50K price tag

The Xiaomi 14 SE is reportedly coming to India in June. According to the latest claim, the model will offered for under ₹50,000 in the said market.

The model will join the Xiaomi 14 family, which has been gaining popularity due to the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Based on its moniker, however, the Xiaomi 14 SE will be a more affordable model in the lineup, with a leaker on X claiming that it would be offered for under ₹50,000.

The tipster didn’t share other details about the device but noted that it could be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which launched in China with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. If true, it could mean that the Xiaomi 14 SE will offer the following details: