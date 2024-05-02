Xiaomi 14 SE to be announced in India in June with under-₹50K price tag

The Xiaomi 14 SE is reportedly coming to India in June. According to the latest claim, the model will offered for under ₹50,000 in the said market.
The model will join the Xiaomi 14 family, which has been gaining popularity due to the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Based on its moniker, however, the Xiaomi 14 SE will be a more affordable model in the lineup, with a leaker on X claiming that it would be offered for under ₹50,000.
The tipster didn’t share other details about the device but noted that it could be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which launched in China with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. If true, it could mean that the Xiaomi 14 SE will offer the following details:
- The phone houses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.
- Its AMOLED display measures 6.55 inches and offers 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1236 x 2750 resolution, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
- It is available in different configurations: 12GB/256GB (2999 Yuan or around $417), 12GB/512GB (Yuan 3299 or around $458), and 16GB/512GB Yuan 3599 (around $500).
- It provides a powerful main system made of a 50MP (f/1.6, 25mm, 1/1.55″, 1.0µm) wide camera with PDAF and OIS, a 50 MP (f/2.0, 50mm, 0.64µm) telephoto with PDAF and 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚, 1.12µm) ultrawide.
- In front, it has a dual-cam system that consists of 32MP wide and ultrawide lenses.
- The Leica-powered main camera system offers up to 4K@24/30/60fps video resolution, while the front can record up to 4K@30fps.
- The Civi 4 Pro has a 4700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
- The device is available in Spring Wild Green, Soft Mist Pink, Breeze Blue, and Starry Black colorways.
- Its thickness only measures 7.45mm.