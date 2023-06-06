Xiaomi 14 series camera details exposed, the Pro model to feature 5x telephoto camera.

The upcoming Xiaomi 14 series is set to debut in the coming months, and details about the camera capabilities of these devices are already emerging. It is anticipated that the Xiaomi 14 series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (SM8650) chipset.

The camera setup of Xiaomi 14 series

A recent Weibo post by a tech blogger named DCS reveals the telephoto cameras of both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. The standard Xiaomi 14 will come equipped with a telephoto camera offering a 3.9X optical zoom, while the 14 Pro will boast a telephoto camera with a 5X optical zoom. These cameras will have focal lengths of 90mm and 115mm, respectively.

Although DCS’s post does not provide specific information about the primary camera on these phones, it is speculated that the Pro model will employ a 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor again. Xiaomi has previously utilized the Sony IMX 989 camera sensor in their recent models, including the 12S Ultra, 13 Ultra, and 13 Pro. Therefore, it is unlikely that Xiaomi 14 Pro will feature a different main camera sensor. It won’t be worse than 13 Pro, but the use of any sensor bigger than 1-inch-type would make the phone a lot thicker.

Digital Chat Station disclosed that the phones would include 3.9X and 5X cameras, but did not specify which model corresponds to these sensors. The Chinese tipster likes to cover things up. Rest assured, we will share further information with you as soon as it becomes available. Another expected features of Xiaomi 14 series are a 90W or 120W of fast charging and 50W wireless charging. We already told that it’s very likely to be the series coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the Pro model to pack a 5000 mAh battery.