Xiaomi 14 Series MIUI Tests Started: Superior Flagships Await Users

Xiaomi stands out as one of the most powerful brands in the smartphone industry. With its innovative designs and affordable devices, the company attracts users attention and is preparing to release a new series. Xiaomi has initiated MIUI tests for the Xiaomi 14 series and aims to release it by the end of the year, making it a highly anticipated series.

With this new series, Xiaomi will also announce the MIUI 15 interface. MIUI is a customized Android interface developed by Xiaomi, which offers user-friendly features with each new version. With the arrival of MIUI 15, a more intuitive user experience and enhanced customization options are expected.

Xiaomi 14 Series MIUI Tests

The Xiaomi 14 series consists of two different models: Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both models aim to provide high performance and advanced features. These models are equipped with powerful hardware to meet users expectations and offer a competitive experience.

MIUI China tests started on April 25th, and just 2 days later on April 27th, MIUI Global tests were also initiated. These tests are an important step to improve device performance and user experience. The MIUI builds have been determined as MIUI-V23.4.25 for China and MIUI-23.4.27 for Global. These builds mark the beginning of MIUI tests for the Xiaomi 14 series. Xiaomi 14 carries the codename “Houji” while Xiaomi 14 Pro is referred to as “Shennong.”

The devices are being tested on MIUI based on Android 14. This will provide users with the opportunity to experience the latest operating system version and access more up-to-date features. Additionally, it should be noted that the devices are optimized for stability and security.

Xiaomi 14 will be available in many markets except for India and Japan. Consumers in major markets like Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Taiwan will have access to these devices. This indicates that Xiaomi aims to target a broader audience in the global market.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 14 Pro model will be available everywhere except for Japan. Users in significant markets like Europe, India, and Turkey will also be able to purchase this flagship model. This is an indication that Xiaomi aims to reach a wider audience and compete in the flagship segment.

The model numbers for Xiaomi 14 are specified as 23127PN0CC and 23127PN0CG. The model numbers for Xiaomi 14 Pro are listed as 23116PN5BC and 23116PN5BG. Both models utilize the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, demonstrating their aim to provide high performance and fast operations. Additionally, their front cameras are equipped with the ability to record 4K videos. This feature will be a first in Xiaomi’s history and will offer users the opportunity to record higher quality videos.

Xiaomi 14 series will come with Android 14-based MIUI 15 out of the box. This aims to provide users with the latest operating system version and the up-to-date features of MIUI. This way, users will be able to immediately use their devices with an updated experience.

Xiaomi 14 series emerges as an exciting series with the initiation of MIUI tests and a planned release between December 2023 and January 2024. The models referred to as Houji and Shennong aim to offer powerful features and a user-friendly experience.

This series from Xiaomi will provide broad accessibility in different markets and is expected to be a strong competitor in the flagship segment. Users will have their expectations met with these devices, which are equipped with powerful processors, high-quality cameras, and the latest Android-based MIUI. Xiaomi 14 series represents another example of the company’s innovative and affordable smartphones.