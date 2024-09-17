Xiaomi 14T series images leak ahead of launch

The Xiaomi 14T series will be announced next week. However, ahead of the launch, images of the lineup have already surfaced online.

Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi 14T series will be launched on September 26. Alongside the confirmation of the date, the company also teased the vanilla Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro through silhouettes.

Despite the company’s attempts to hide the phones’ official design details, leaks continue to reveal key details of the devices. The latest shows the Xiaomi 14T series in various colors. According to earlier reports, the devices will be available in Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black.

The images also confirm the phone’s new camera island design, which will be in a plain square shape and feature a 2×2 cutout arrangement.

The news follows an earlier leak showing the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro in an unboxing clip. According to the video, the standard 14T has a flat back panel, while the 14T Pro comes with a curved back.

Other leaks involving the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro also revealed the following details:

Xiaomi 14T

195g

160.5 x 75.1 x 7.8mm

Wi-Fi 6E

MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra

12GB/256GB (€649)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Sony IMX90 1/1.56″ main camera + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

Xiaomi 14T Pro

209g

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39mm

Wi-Fi 7

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/512GB (€899)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Light Fusion 900 1/1.31″ main camera with 2x optical equivalent zoom + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

Via