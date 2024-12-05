Xiaomi 15 series reportedly outranks latest models with 1.3M activated units

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are allegedly the only models in the recently released lineups to have gained over 1 million activated units.

The last quarter of the year is indeed a melee for smartphone brands. Various lineups have been unveiled in the past weeks, and we are still expecting other devices to be revealed before the year ends.

In his recent post on Weibo, leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that of all the latest models unveiled recently, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro dominated in terms of activations. It was not detailed what this means, but it could be the number of carrier-activated units of the models.

According to the tipster, the series is the only one to collect more than one million activations, noting that it is currently at 1.3 million. The account also provided the activation estimates of the second and third unnamed placers, which got 600,000-700,000 and 250,000, respectively. Based on these numbers, Xiaomi indeed made a remarkable success, with its competitors hundreds of thousands of activated units behind.

The Xiaomi 15 series is now available in China and is set to launch in global markets such as India soon. To recall, here are the details of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,500), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,800), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,000), 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,500), 16GB/1TB Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition (CN¥5,999), and 16GB/512GB Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition (CN¥4,999)

6.36” flat 120Hz OLED with 1200 x 2670px resolution, 3200nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanning

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 50MP telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5400mAh battery

90W wired + 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Wi-Fi 7 + NFC

HyperOS 2.0

White, Black, Green, and Purple colors + Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition (20 colors), Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition (with diamond), and Liquid Silver Edition

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,799), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,499)

6.73” micro-curved 120Hz LTPO OLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 3200nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanning

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS and 5x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6100mAh battery

90W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Wi-Fi 7 + NFC

HyperOS 2.0

Gray, Green, and White colors + Liquid Silver Edition

