Xiaomi 15 Ultra debuting at the end of February 2025

According to the latest claim made by reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be announced at the end of February 2025.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be the top model of the Xiaomi 15 series. The Chinese brand still hasn’t confirmed its details, including its debut date, but DCS mentioned the model in his recent posts. After saying that the phone’s January launch was postponed, the tipster has now revealed a more precise debut timeline of the model.

Earlier, DCS claimed that Xiaomi decided to make the February debut of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra “official.” In his recent post, the tipster claims that it will happen at the end of the month.

The fact that this timeline falls in the same week as the start of Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress 2025 makes the claim plausible.

According to earlier reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be armed with a satellite connectivity feature. Sadly, like its siblings in the series, its wired charging capability is still limited to 90W. On a positive note, DCS has previously shared that Xiaomi addressed the small battery issue in the model. If true, this means we could see a battery rating of around 6000mAh in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as well at its launch.

Other details expected in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an IP68/69 rating, and a 6.7″ display. The handheld is also rumored to get a 1″ main camera with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP telephoto, and a 200MP periscope telephoto. According to DCS in earlier posts, the 15 Ultra would feature a 50MP main camera (23mm, f/1.6) and a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom. Earlier reports also revealed that the rear camera system would also include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 and a 50MP periscope with 2x zoom. For selfies, the phone reportedly uses a 32MP OmniVision OV32B lens.

Via