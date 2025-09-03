Xiaomi 15T spotted with Dimensity 8400 SoC on Geekbench

The Xiaomi 15T has made a visit to Geekbench while using a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip.

Xiaomi is now preparing the Xiaomi 15T series, as suggested by recent certifications spotted on various platforms. Now, the vanilla model has made an appearance on Geekbench.

According to its listing, it carries the 25069PTEBG model number. The exact name of the chip was not specified, but its details match those of the Dimensity 8400 (3.25GHz prime core, three 3.00GHz performance cores, and four 2.10GHz efficiency cores). The phone also used Android 15 and 12GB RAM, allowing it to secure 1,336, 1,356, and 1,974 points in the single-precision, half-precision, and quantized tests, respectively.

According to earlier reports, the vanilla model is equipped with a trio of cameras on its back. Leaks claimed that the system could include a 50MP OmniVision OVX8000 main camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide unit. In front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is also rumored to offer a 5500mAh battery with 67W charging. Ultimately, it is expected to arrive in a single 12GB/256GB configuration, priced at €649 in Europe. Its colorways allegedly include gray, black, and gold.

