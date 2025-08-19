Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini specs leak: periscope, 6300mAh battery, wireless charging, more

More details about the Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini are now circulating online.

Xiaomi will update its numbered flagship series in the last quarter of the year. According to past reports, the lineup will offer two Pro variants, which include a Pro Mini model.

In a new tip in China, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station reiterated earlier leaks that the phone’s display measures 6.3 inches. The tipster added that it has rounded corners and has extremely thin bezels due to the use of LIPO tech. According to the account, it also supports an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

DCS also shared that its main camera is paired with a periscope unit, making it a powerful photography device despite its size. Inside its compact body, there is also allegedly a huge 6300mAh+ battery, which even supports wireless charging. As per earlier reports, the entire series will feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.

