Xiaomi 16 reportedly getting periscope unit

A leaker has claimed that the Xiaomi 16 model could finally get its own periscope camera.

The Xiaomi 15 series is a great lineup, but one of its models, the vanilla Xiaomi 15, lacks optical zoom capabilities. This is because of the absence of a periscope camera unit in the model.

Thankfully, tipster Smart Pikachu shared on Weibo that this will change in its successor, the vanilla Xiaomi 16 model. If true, this could mean that the entire series will finally get periscope lenses, arming them with efficient zooming abilities.

To recall, the Xiaomi 15 Pro has a 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS and 5x optical zoom, while the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumored to arrive with a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom.

Other details of the Xiaomi 16’s camera specifications remain unknown, but it could adopt some of the details of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, which debuted in China, offering the following:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,500), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,800), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,000), 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,500), 16GB/1TB Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition (CN¥5,999), and 16GB/512GB Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition (CN¥4,999)

6.36” flat 120Hz OLED with 1200 x 2670px resolution, 3200nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanning

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 50MP telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5400mAh battery

90W wired + 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Wi-Fi 7 + NFC

HyperOS 2.0

White, Black, Green, and Purple colors + Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition (20 colors), Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition (with diamond), and Liquid Silver Edition

Xiaomi 15 Pro