Xiaomi Civi 1S launch will be tomorrow: everything you need to know

Exciting news, Xiaomi fans! The Xiaomi Civi 1S launch, an updated version of the popular Civi model that was introduced 8 months ago, will be tomorrow. This new model features few improvements. But not too much. Just a improved version. So if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, be sure to check out the Xiaomi Civi 1S when it goes on sale tomorrow.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Launch Date

It’s almost time! The Xiaomi Civi 1S launch date is tomorrow, and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve been eagerly anticipating this release since Xiaomi Civi S leaked 2 months ago, and we know you have too. Today Xiaomi Civi Product Manager Xinxin Mia announced on Weibo, Xiaomi Civi S will launch tomorrow.

So what can you expect from the 1S? We don’t expect anything new. It is kinda redesigned version of CIVI.

Xiaomi Civi 1S and Xiaomi Civi Comparison

Xiaomi Civi 1S specifications are here. You might be wondering what the difference is between the Xiaomi Civi 1S and the previous models in the Civi and Lite series. One of the most notable upgrades is the processor. The Xiaomi Civi 1S will come with a Snapdragon 778G+, which is a significant step up from the 778G in older models. In addition, the camera may be same as Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi Civi series, and a different , high-quality touch panel Synaptics will be used for the 1S. These are just a few of the ways that the 1S is an improvement on its predecessor.

Are you excited for the Xiaomi Civi 1S launch tomorrow? We sure are! This phone is packed with features that are sure to impress, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. Here’s what we know so far about the Civi 1S: it has a 6.55-inch 120Hz curved display, a Snapdragon 778G+processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also has triple rear cameras (64MP + 8MP+ 2MP) and a 32MP front-facing camera. And of course, it runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 software based on Android 12. We’re really curious to see how this phone performs in real-world use, so stay tuned for our full review tomorrow. In the meantime, what