Xiaomi reportedly exploring compatibility with Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod

Xiaomi is allegedly “investigating” its system’s compatibility with Apple products, including Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod.

Despite challenges, Apple remains a dominant player in China. According to Canalys, the American brand even topped the top 10 best-selling smartphone model ranking in Mainland China in Q3 2024. Aside from its smartphones, Apple also remains a prominent brand in terms of other devices, including wearables and other smart devices.

To this end, it seems Xiaomi is trying to take advantage of Apple’s fame among its Chinese customers by making its system compatible with the iPhone maker’s hardware devices. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Chinese company is now exploring the possibility.

This is not surprising as HyperOS 2.0 has HyperConnect, which allows file sharing between Xiaomi phones and Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Alternatively, Xiaomi’s SU7 is also compatible with Apple devices through Apple CarPlay and iPads, which can be connected to the car’s operating system.

Sadly, details about the company’s plan to make its system compatible with more Apple hardware devices remain scarce. Yet, this is an exciting piece of news for fans, especially since this could mean non-iOS users should be able to access the other features of Apple devices in the future. To recall, connecting Apple devices (AirPods and Watch) to Android smartphones prevents users from accessing all the features of the former.

