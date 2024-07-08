Xiaomi is exploring a new feature to disable ads via one button

You could soon disable the ads on your Xiaomi device.

That would be possible through the new system feature the company is spotted trying on the Xiaomi 13 Pro. As discovered by Smartprix, it will be in the form of a toggle button that will simultaneously disallow the appearance of ads in the system.

The feature, which will be found in the Settings app of the device, is seen being tested with the following descriptions on its dedicated Settings page:

ADS IN SYSTEM APPS:

Turn this feature on to allow showing a small number of ads in the system apps. These ads help us develop and improve our products and services. You can choose to turn off this feature anytime.

There’s still no confirmation from the company about the feature, but it could drastically change the user experience of Xiaomi device owners.

To recall, ads have always been an issue in Xiaomi devices. Although users always have ways to disable them, doing so is not entirely easy or quick. As a matter of fact, you need to disable the ads one by one in the apps (MSA App, Mi Music, Mi Video, Mi File Manager, Downloads, Mi Browser, and more) where they are present so the option to deactivate all of them with just one button is indeed good news for all Xiaomi users.

For now, if you are looking for a step-by-step guide on how to remove the ads in your Xiaomi device, click on the link above to read our dedicated article on this matter.